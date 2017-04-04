FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geely's Volvo says sales rose 9.3 pct yr/yr in March
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 4, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 5 months ago

Geely's Volvo says sales rose 9.3 pct yr/yr in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said late on Monday its sales rose 9.3 percent year-on year in March as growth in Europe and Asia offset a sharp decline in the United States.

* Volvo Cars reports global sales growth of 9.3 pct in March

* Says total sales for the month amounted to 57,158 cars, compared to 52,279 cars a year earlier

* Says sales rose 13.6 pct in EMEA in March and 16.7 pct in Asia/Pacific, with growth of 20.6 pct in China

* Says U.S. sales fell 21.9 pct in March

* Says globally, the Volvo XC60 was the best-selling model in March with 18,420 cars sold vs 14,676 cars a year earlierSource text: bit.ly/2oDoD7j (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

