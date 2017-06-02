Geely's Volvo says sales rose 12.2 pct yr/yr in May

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Friday its sales rose 12.2 percent year-on year in May boosted by double-digit gains in China and the United States.

* Total sales for the month amounted to 47,247 cars, compared to 42,107 cars a year earlier.

* Says firm demand for the new 90 series cars remains an important factor in Volvo’s positive sales performance, while the original XC60 remains the best-selling model overall.

* Saw sharpest growth in Asia Pacific, up 30.6 pct, with China, Volvo's largest market, up 38.8 pct.

* Sales in the Americas region rose 10.4 pct yr/yr, supported by a 12 pct rise in the United States.

* Sales in the EMEA region increased by 5.4 pct. Source text: bit.ly/2qHF2fF (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)