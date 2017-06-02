FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Geely's Volvo says sales rose 12.2 pct yr/yr in May
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 2, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 3 months ago

Geely's Volvo says sales rose 12.2 pct yr/yr in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Friday its sales rose 12.2 percent year-on year in May boosted by double-digit gains in China and the United States.

* Total sales for the month amounted to 47,247 cars, compared to 42,107 cars a year earlier.

* Says firm demand for the new 90 series cars remains an important factor in Volvo’s positive sales performance, while the original XC60 remains the best-selling model overall.

* Saw sharpest growth in Asia Pacific, up 30.6 pct, with China, Volvo's largest market, up 38.8 pct.

* Sales in the Americas region rose 10.4 pct yr/yr, supported by a 12 pct rise in the United States.

* Sales in the EMEA region increased by 5.4 pct. Source text: bit.ly/2qHF2fF (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.