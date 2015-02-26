FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geely's Volvo Car Group posts 2014 profit rise
February 26, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Geely's Volvo Car Group posts 2014 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Thursday its operating profit rose 17.5 percent last year as growth for the brand in China and Europe drove sales to a record, offsetting the impact of an eroding market share in the United States.

The Gothenburg-based company, bought by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said full-year operating earnings rose to 2.25 billion Swedish crowns ($302.00 million) from 1.92 billion in the previous year.

Revenues at the group rose to 129.96 billion crowns from a year-ago 122.25 billion. ($1 = 8.3445 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

