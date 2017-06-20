BERLIN, June 20 The Ifo economic institute
raised its 2017 growth forecast for the German economy to 1.8
percent from 1.5 percent previously, with vibrant domestic
demand and strong export growth propelling employment levels to
historic highs.
"We're experiencing a first half which is so strong that the
impetus will carry on into the coming year," Timo
Wollmershaeuser, head of economic research at Ifo, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"The upswing is being driven by the domestic economy,
especially construction and consumption," he added. "But now we
have industry too. The improving economies of the euro zone and
the rest of the world are significantly boosting exports."
For 2018, the institute now predicts Germany's gross
domestic product (GDP) will expand by 2.0 percent, up from the
1.8 percent it had predicted previously.
It expected there to be 44.2 million people employed this
year, an all time high, compared to 43.6 million last year. That
would be coupled with higher inflation, reaching 1.7 percent
this year and 1.6 percent in 2018, compared with 0.6 percent in
2016.
The improved outlook chimes with the projections of
Germany's central bank, which has raised its growth forecasts
for the German economy to a workday-adjusted 1.9 percent in 2017
and 1.7 percent in 2018.
Still, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said in a Reuters
interview last week that the government was sticking to its more
cautious growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy despite
solid economic data and upbeat sentiment indicators.
The government said in April that it expected an economic
growth rate on a non-adjusted basis of 1.5 percent in 2017 and
1.6 percent in 2018.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Thomas Escritt, editing by
Michelle Martin)