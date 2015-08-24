UPDATE 1-Geico to pay $6 mln to settle insurance bias charges

(Adds details of settlement, background, byline)

By Jonathan Stempel

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Geico, the auto insurance unit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, agreed to pay $6 million to settle charges it discriminated based on gender, education level and occupation when quoting rates online, the California Department of Insurance said on Monday.

The settlement lasts three years and resolves claims first raised by the Consumer Federation of California against Geico, which insures more than 22 million vehicles.

Geico was accused of targeting women, people with low incomes and people not working in professional or executive jobs with deceptive and inflated rate quotations, while offering better terms to drivers it considered more desirable.

Under the settlement, Geico agreed not to consider education and occupation when determining coverage limits for people who qualify as “good” drivers under California law.

It also agreed to offer coverage of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident to certain drivers, and submit to twice-yearly audits of its website.

The payout will double to $12 million if Geico fails to substantially comply with the settlement.

“Consumers are entitled to a fair estimate that does not misrepresent material information and discloses fully what they are getting for their money,” California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said in a statement.

Geico did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, nor did it immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Aug. 7, Berkshire said Geico’s pretax underwriting gain fell 87 percent in the second quarter to $53 million, as it paid out more of the premiums it collected to cover accident losses. That has prompted Berkshire to raise premium rates.

Geico is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Berkshire in Omaha, Nebraska. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)