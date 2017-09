Jan 16 (Reuters) - Geke SA

* Approves dividend of 0.17 euro per share totaling 1.43 million euros

* Says dividend occurs from last years’ profits

* Says dividend’s record date is Jan. 22, 2015 and payment will start on Jan. 27, 2015 from Piraeus Bank

Source text: bit.ly/1x9HUJX

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)