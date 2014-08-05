FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gem Diamonds finds 'exceptional' white diamond in Lesotho
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 5, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Gem Diamonds finds 'exceptional' white diamond in Lesotho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd has recovered an “exceptional” 198-carat white diamond from its Letseng mine in Lesotho, the company said on Tuesday.

Gem Diamonds said it expected to achieve “an exceptional price” when it sells the diamond this year. It was recovered from the Letseng mine at the end of July.

“The recovery of this large, high-quality white diamond continues to support the Letseng mine’s reputation as the most important source of exceptional quality, large diamonds,” Chief Executive Clifford Elphick said in a statement.

The Letseng mine, in the Maluti mountains of Lesotho, is known for its large white diamonds. It has produced four of the top 20 largest white gem quality diamonds recorded since Gem Diamonds acquired a 70 percent stake in the mine in 2006.

The government of Lesotho owns the other 30 percent. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.