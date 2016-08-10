FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
August 10, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Gem Diamonds says costs could rise due to bad Lesotho weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd said it might need to reassess its full-year guidance for operating costs and ore tonnes treated after extreme weather conditions in Lesotho damaged power lines.

The company, which mines diamonds from the Letseng mine in Lesotho and the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana, said it did not expect carats recovered to be materially affected.

Gem Diamonds said full-year guidance for carats recovered would likely be within original guidance. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
