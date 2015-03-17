FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gem Diamonds' underlying core profit rises on higher sales
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Gem Diamonds' underlying core profit rises on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Miner Gem Diamonds Ltd said its underlying core earnings for the year rose 34.6 percent as it sold more diamonds at higher prices.

The miner said it expected diamond prices to start trending upwards in the second half of 2015.

Gem Diamonds said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $104.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $77.4 million a year earlier.

The company, which produces diamonds from its mines in Lesotho and Botswana, said revenue rose 27.3 percent to $270.9 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.