Gem Diamonds' underlying core profit rises on higher sales

March 17 (Reuters) - Miner Gem Diamonds Ltd said its underlying core earnings for the year rose 34.6 percent as it sold more diamonds at higher prices.

The miner said it expected diamond prices to start trending upwards in the second half of 2015.

Gem Diamonds said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $104.2 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $77.4 million a year earlier.

The company, which produces diamonds from its mines in Lesotho and Botswana, said revenue rose 27.3 percent to $270.9 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)