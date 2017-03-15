FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UK's Gem Diamonds FY pretax profit nearly halves on Botswana mine impact
March 15, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 5 months ago

UK's Gem Diamonds FY pretax profit nearly halves on Botswana mine impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd reported on Wednesday a 47 percent fall in its full-year pretax profit, hurt by an impairment charge after it mothballed the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana due to a fall in diamond prices.

The company recorded an impairment provision of $176.5 million after its move last month to place the Ghaghoo mine under care and maintenance with immediate effect.

Gem Diamonds, which mines diamonds from the Letseng mine in Lesotho and the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana, said its full-year pretax profit fell to $52.4 million from $99 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

