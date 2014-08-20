Gem Diamonds core earnings jump 87 pct

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd reported an 87 percent jump in first-half underlying core earnings as it sold more diamonds at higher prices.

The diamond miner, which has operations in Lesotho and Botswana, said underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to $62.2 million during the six months ended June 30, from $33.2 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 54 percent to $148.9 million. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)