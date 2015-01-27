FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gem Diamonds says diamond prices could remain weak in early 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 27, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Gem Diamonds says diamond prices could remain weak in early 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Diamond miner Gem Diamonds Ltd said it saw weakness in diamond prices in the fourth quarter that could continue in early 2015, and that it mined fewer diamonds at its flagship Letseng mine in the period.

The company, which also operates the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana, said it recovered 25,525 carats of diamonds at Letseng mine in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 28,365 carats in the preceding quarter.

Gem Diamonds achieved an average value of $2,140 per carat sold in the fourth quarter, down from an average value of $2,603 in the previous quarter. Its December Letseng tender achieved an average of $2,799 per carat, the company said. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.