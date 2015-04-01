FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK's Growth Enterprise Market jumps after China relaxes insurers' investment rules
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 2 years ago

HK's Growth Enterprise Market jumps after China relaxes insurers' investment rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise Market jumped over 2 percent on Wednesday morning, outperforming the Hang Seng index after China relaxed overseas investment rules for insurers.

China said late on Tuesday it would relax overseas investment rules for domestic insurance funds.

Insurance funds will be allowed to invest in 45 national or regional markets under the new rules. Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise equities market will also be opened to investment. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.