HK's Growth Enterprise Market jumps after China relaxes insurers' investment rules

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise Market jumped over 2 percent on Wednesday morning, outperforming the Hang Seng index after China relaxed overseas investment rules for insurers.

China said late on Tuesday it would relax overseas investment rules for domestic insurance funds.

Insurance funds will be allowed to invest in 45 national or regional markets under the new rules. Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise equities market will also be opened to investment. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)