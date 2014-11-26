FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gemalto NFC services selected by New Zealand alliance of banks and operators
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gemalto NFC services selected by New Zealand alliance of banks and operators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gemalto :

* New Zealand alliance of banks and operators selects Gemalto TSM Hub to secure their NFC services

* Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH) provided to Semble to secure its mobile NFC services in New Zealand

* Semble is joint collaboration between major banks and all three operators in New Zealand serving as aggregator for banks and service providers

* TSH service to be hosted and operated in Gemalto’s certified data center certified by the major international payments schemes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
