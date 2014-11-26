BRIEF-Gemalto NFC services selected by New Zealand alliance of banks and operators

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gemalto :

* New Zealand alliance of banks and operators selects Gemalto TSM Hub to secure their NFC services

* Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH) provided to Semble to secure its mobile NFC services in New Zealand

* Semble is joint collaboration between major banks and all three operators in New Zealand serving as aggregator for banks and service providers

* TSH service to be hosted and operated in Gemalto's certified data center certified by the major international payments schemes