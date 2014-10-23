FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gemalto reaffirms 2014 goals after 3rd-quarter sales rise
#Corrections News
October 23, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Gemalto reaffirms 2014 goals after 3rd-quarter sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue was below, not above, average analyst expectations)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto NV said its third-quarter revenue rose 6 percent on a constant currency basis, helped by strong sales of chip-enabled credit cards.

The company, which builds chips used in mobile phones and payment cards as well as readers, also confirmed its annual goals of double-digit growth in profit from operations and revenue at constant exchange rates.

Revenue for the third quarter came in at 626 million euros($791.70 million), below average analyst expectations for revenue of 661 million euros. (U.S. $1 = 0.7907 euro) (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)

