FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gemalto plans no legal action against spy agencies after SIM hack
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 25, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Gemalto plans no legal action against spy agencies after SIM hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch technology firm Gemalto will not pursue any legal action against government agencies it says are probably behind a large-scale hacking attempt as chances of success are nearly nonexistent, CEO Olivier Piou said on Wednesday.

“The facts are hard to prove from a legal perspective and ... the history of going after a state shows it is costly, lengthy and rather arbitrary,” Piou told a news conference. “The conclusion is that no, we will not take any legal action.”

Piou said that Gemalto had not attempted to contact the U.S. spy agency NSA or Britain’s GCHQ over reports that they were behind the hacking of SIM card encryption keys because doing so would have been a “waste of time”.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.