UPDATE 2-Gemalto upbeat on 2012 as security business shines

* 2011 revenues rise 7 percent to 2 billion euros

* Profit from operations up 15 pct at 239 million

* Confirms 2013 target of 300 million profit

* Mobile business returns to growth in second half

* Proposes dividend of 0.31 euros per share

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - French smart card maker Gemalto expects growth in sales and operating profit in 2012 due to the ongoing expansion of its security and secure transactions businesses and more stable revenue at its mobile business.

Gemalto on Thursday published its 2011 earnings in line with its strategic plan for 2010-13, which aims to grow operating profit to 300 million euros ($394 million) in 2013.

“We are confident for 2013. We are really positioned exactly where we wanted, at the crossroads of digital and security, products and services, which is an enviable position,” Chief Executive Olivier Piou said at a conference call.

Full-year recurring operating profit grew 15 percent to 239 million euros against 2010. Sales were up 7 percent at 2 billion euros, benefiting from double-digit growth in the security and secure transactions businesses which represent an increasing share Gemalto’s business.

In recent years, Gemalto has been diversifying its business into secured payments, making chips for debit and credit cards, as well as into security technologies that can be found in electronic passports.

Piou said the security segment would continue its double-digit growth this year as the group reported its largest ever backlog without giving details.

Secure transactions, meanwhile, should continue to benefit from the worldwide wave of migration to EMV chip technology for credit and debit payments, especially in the United States.

Sales in secure transactions grew 15 percent, beating the market’s growth of 8 to 10 percent, but Gemalto said it expected that growth to gradually ease.

Gemalto shares were up 5.3 percent to 45 euros at 1201 GMT, one of the biggest gainers on France’s SBF120 index.

The company has been steering away from what used to be its core business of making SIM cards for mobiles. The mobile business, which takes up about half of Gemalto’s revenues, faces stiff competition from Russian and Chinese companies, denting profitability.

Sales from its mobile unit were unchanged at constant exchange rates at 976 million euros, after returning to growth in the second half of last year on the back of an improved product mix, with American and Asian operators launching 4G networks and Near Field Communication (NFC) services.

Fast-growing NFC technologies, which allow smartphone users to make contactless transactions, should support the mobile unit’s future profitability, Gemalto said. It forecast mid-to-high single-digit growth in mobile business sales in 2012.

The company added that important contracts had been signed in mobile payment and NFC services in the last quarter.

Gemalto lifted its dividend to 0.31 euro, from 0.28 euro. ($1 = 0.7622 euro) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Mark Potter and Jon Loades-Carter)