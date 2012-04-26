Gemalto Q1 sales rise on mobile momentum

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Smart card maker Gemalto posted a 9 percent rise in first-quarter sales, on Thursday, on the back of strong momentum in new mobile services and record contract bookings in its security division.

Revenue rose 10 percent (9 percent at constant exchange rates) in the first quarter to 483 million euros ($636.78 million).

The company, which provides software and services to telecom operators and makes secure chips for mobile phones and payment cards, said it was on its way towards its target of 300 million euros in operating profit in 2013.

Sales from its mobile unit, which represents close to half of group’s revenue, were up 11 percent to 235 million euros, the company said in a statement.

Projects in Near Field Communications used in mobile payments in smartphones and LTE (Long Term Evolution) fourth generation mobile networks showed good progress, the company said.

Meanwhile, its security division, which makes electronic passports, driver licences and health cards for the public sector, grew 14 percent to 75.3 million euros led by a strong sales increase in government programs.

The Paris-listed group reiterated its outlook for an increase in sales and operating profit in all of its divisions in 2012, although limited in its patents business. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Nina Sovich)