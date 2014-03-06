FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gemalto sees double-digit growth in 2014 profits, sales
March 6, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Gemalto sees double-digit growth in 2014 profits, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Global digital security group Gemalto said it expects double-digit growth in sales and profit from operations at constant exchange rates in 2014.

The company gave the forecast on Thursday as it reported a 7 percent rise in 2013 sales to 2.38 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and a 14 percent rise in profit from operations to 348 million.

Gemalto also proposed a 2013 dividend of 0.38 euros a share, up 12 percent. ($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

