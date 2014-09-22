FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-VTB executive Bostandjiev launches emerging market fund Gemcorp
September 22, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-VTB executive Bostandjiev launches emerging market fund Gemcorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A former senior executive of Russian investment bank VTB Capital has launched Gemcorp, an emerging market fund which has so far raised $500 million from European institutional investors.

Atanas Bostandjiev, a former partner at Goldman Sachs , said London-headquartered Gemcorp would aim to invest in emerging market companies requiring debt and equity, and would have a lock-up period of five years.

The firm will focus on financial services, natural resources, infrastructure and sovereign sectors.

Earlier in the month it emerged that DMC Partners, an emerging markets private equity firm founded by a host of former senior Goldman Sachs bankers, had abandoned plans to raise its first fund. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
