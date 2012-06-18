FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Botswana mine accident hits production at Gem Diamonds
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 18, 2012 / 7:27 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Botswana mine accident hits production at Gem Diamonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Expects production to get delayed until H1 of 2014

* Adverse ground conditions and accident to cause delay

June 18 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds said initial production at a mine in Botswana would be delayed until the first half of 2014 following an accident that killed two employees.

Production at the Ghangoo mine was scheduled to start in 2013 at an initial rate of 100,000 carats per year, rising to a peak steady state production of 780,000 carats per year, according to the company’s website.

Two contractors died when the ground collapsed at the face of a tunnel at the mine, the company said in a statement.

Gem Diamonds, which focuses on large, high-quality diamonds, said a full assessment of the accident’s impact on the project timeline and overall costs is ongoing.

The company said it had spent about $31 million of the $85 million budgeted on the Ghangoo project.

Shares in Gem Diamonds were down about 4 percent at 201.3 pence at 0715 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.