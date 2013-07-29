FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gem Diamonds lowers forecast for Letseng mine
July 29, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Gem Diamonds lowers forecast for Letseng mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 and 3 to clarify carats recovered were 26 percent lower than the second half of 2012, not the first half)

July 29 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd said it recovered 26 percent fewer carats in the first half compared with the second half of last year and cut its 2013 production forecast for its key Letseng mine in Lesotho.

Gem Diamonds said it expected to recover carats in the range of 95,000 to 105,000 from Letseng in 2013.

Carats recovered during the six months to June 30 fell to 42,268 from 57,234 in the second half of 2012.

The company said the shortfall was because of mining within the lower-grade main pipe, tonnage loss due to the installation of crushers, and mining within a region of high basalt content.

“Although higher grade recoveries are expected in H2 2013, this won’t be sufficient to recover the full shortfall,” the company said in a statement.

Gem Diamonds’ shares were down 4.5 percent at 136 pence in early trade on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)

