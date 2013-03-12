Gem Diamonds profit falls on weak prices

March 12 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd said full-year underlying core earnings fell 61 percent, hurt by weak diamond prices in 2012.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation on an underlying basis were $65.5 million in 2012, down from $166.5 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 34 percent to $202.1 million.

The miner sold 107,617 carats at an average price of $1,932 per carat from its Lesotho-based Letseng mine, known for its large high-value diamonds. This compares with sales of 107,700 carats at an average price of $2,776 per carat in 2011.

The company, which sold its Ellendale mine in Australia in December, said Ellendale’s commercial diamond production achieved an average price of $181 per carat in 2012, a decrease of 4 percent from the prior year.

Gem Diamonds in January forecast higher sales for 2013 and said it has seen an improvement in overall rough diamond prices so far this year.

Shares in the company closed at 163 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. They have lost roughly a third of their value in the past 12 months.