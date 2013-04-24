Gem Diamonds first-quarter production falls

April 24 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd said first-quarter production fell about 38 percent from the preceding quarter, citing a decline in the amount and grade of ore it mined.

The miner said the lower tonnes of ore mined and treated during the quarter was due to test work undertaken at two plants at Letseng, its only producing mine located in Lesotho, in preparation for the installation of new crushers at the site.

A scrubber breakdown cost one plant two days of production, Gem Diamonds said in a statement.

Gem Diamonds recovered 18,775 carats in the first quarter, compared with 30,181 carats in the fourth quarter last year.

It mined 1.45 million tonnes of ore, down 8.5 percent from the preceding quarter.

Gem Diamonds sold 29,205 carats during the first quarter, a rise of 3 percent compared with the trailing quarter. It achieved an average price of $1,599 per carat, a decline of about 6 percent.

“Rough diamond prices have improved over the quarter, but this is not reflected in our results because of the lower quality diamonds mined so far this year,” Chief Executive Clifford Elphick said.

The company said it remained confident that it would meet its full-year production forecast as higher grade ore would be exposed towards the end of the first half.

The diamond producer had said in January that it expects to recover between 115,000 carats and 130,000 carats at Letseng in 2013.

Shares in the company were down about 1.5 percent at 133.75 pence at 0708 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.