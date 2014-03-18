FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gem Diamonds underlying core earnings rise
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 18, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Gem Diamonds underlying core earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Gem Diamonds Ltd’s full-year underlying core earnings rose 18 percent benefiting from higher diamond prices in 2013.

The company, which owns the Leteng mine in Lesotho and is developing the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana, said operations in 2014 had begun well and that it expected to bring Ghaghoo into production in the second half of the year.

Underlying core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $77 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $66 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 5 percent to $213 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.