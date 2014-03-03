FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerald miner Gemfields first-half core earnings fall
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 3, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Emerald miner Gemfields first-half core earnings fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc’s core earnings for the first half fell about 8 percent hurt by higher production costs.

Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell to $18 million from $19.5 million a year earlier.

However, the company, which produces about a fifth of the world’s rough emeralds, said revenue soared 137 percent to $65.7 million boosted by strong demand at its auctions.

Gemfields said unit production costs rose to $0.85 per carat from $0.57 per carat a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.