Gemfields swings to full-year profit

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc swung to a full-year profit as its revenue from the sale of emeralds and rubies more than tripled.

The company reported a pretax profit of $36.3 million for the year ended June 30. It reported a pretax loss of $20.1 million a year earlier.

The London-listed miner’s revenue jumped to $160.1 million from $48.4 million a year earlier. Revenue from its first ruby auction this year generated about $33.5 million.

Gemfields currently mines emeralds in Zambia and rubies in Mozambique. Last week the company said it would hunt for sapphires in Sri Lanka. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)