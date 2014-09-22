UPDATE 1-Gemfields swings to profit on strong sales of emeralds, rubies

(Adds details, CEO comment)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British precious stones miner Gemfields Plc swung to a full-year profit as revenue from the sale of emeralds and rubies more than tripled.

The company said it targeted producing 25-30 million carats of emeralds and beryls in the current financial year.

Gemfields, which currently mines emeralds in Zambia and rubies in Mozambique, said on Monday it would look for “gemstone opportunities” in Colombia and across Africa. It said last week it would hunt for sapphires in Sri Lanka.

Gemfields, which also owns luxury jewellery retailer Faberge, produces about a fifth of the world’s rough emeralds.

The company, through aggressive marketing and expansion, is trying to create a stable market for coloured stones - the same way Anglo American Plc’s De Beers has championed diamonds from London’s Bond Street to China.

Gemfields’ shares rose as much as 7 percent after the company reported a pretax profit of $36.3 million for the year ended June 30. It had posted a pretax loss of $20.1 million a year earlier.

Despite lower production and lower grades, the London-listed miner’s revenue jumped to $160.1 million from $48.4 million a year earlier. Revenue from its first ruby auction this year generated about $33.5 million.

Production fell by about a third to 20.2 million carats of emeralds and beryls.

Chief Executive Ian Harebottle said the company kept a year’s supply of gemstones as stockpile, which helped offset lower grades and lower production.

He said there was increased demand in the United States and Europe, while demand from India was stable.

“If you look at Indian weddings on the media, you will see more and more emeralds not just on the ladies on the front covers but the men as well,” Harebottle said.

Gemfields also said it planned to produce about 8 million carats of rubies and corundums in the financial year.

Shares in the company were up 5.6 percent at 51.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1227 GMT.