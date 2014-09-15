FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
September 15, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Gemfields forms jv to explore gemstones in Sri Lanka

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gemfields Plc, which produces about a fifth of the world’s rough emeralds, said it had formed a joint venture to explore sapphire and gemstones in Sri Lanka.

The London-listed miner said the joint venture with East West Gem Investments Ltd (EWGI), a Jersey-registered company, would operate via three Sri Lankan subsidiaries. Gemfields would own 75 percent stake with EWGI holding the rest in the venture.

Gemfields, which mines emeralds in Zambia and rubies in Mozambique, said it acquired 75 percent operating interests in 16 exploration licences, covering diverse minerals, for $400,000.

A gemstone trading company called Ratnapura Lanka Gemstones Pvt Ltd will also be created. It will focus on sourcing rough sapphires from various sources in the local market.

Gemfields has ambitions of creating a stable world market for coloured stones and polishing the gem’s image in the same way that Anglo American Plc’s De Beers unit has long championed diamonds from London’s Bond Street to China. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
