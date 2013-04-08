FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Gemfields says Zambia's ban on selling gemstones abroad may hurt revenue
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 8, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Gemfields says Zambia's ban on selling gemstones abroad may hurt revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects company’s name in paragraph 2 to Gemfields from Gemstone)

April 8 (Reuters) - Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc said the Zambian government could curb its ability to sell gemstones outside the country, potentially hurting revenue at its core Kagem emerald mine in north Zambia.

The Zambian Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water Development directed on Friday that all auctioning of emeralds be held in Zambia as their sale in foreign markets contributes to capital flight, Gemfields said in a statement.

Output from Kagem has been sold solely outside the country since 2009, generating $160 million of revenue from 11 auctions abroad.

Gemfields, which named actress Mila Kunis its brand ambassador earlier this month, mainly mines emeralds at its 75-percent-owned Kagem mine, but also has interests in ruby and sapphire deposits.

The potential ban would also affect Gemfield’s Kariba amethyst mine in south Zambia, in which the company has a 50 percent stake, it said.

Gemfields’ shares were down 19 percent at 23 pence at 0728 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting By Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.