Gemina picks advisors for Atlantia tie-up, sees proposal in 2 months

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Gemina, which controls Rome airport operator ADR, has named advisors to continue talks with motorway group Atlantia over a possible tie-up, it said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Gemina said it expected a merger proposal to be ready for the board within the next two months.

Barclays and UniCredit will be advising Gemina on the financial aspects of the deal, it said.

Shares in Gemina rose sharply on Wednesday amid talk Atlantia could launch a cash bid at a premium.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier in January that Atlantia’s planned takeover of Gemina will include a sizable stock component as well as cash.