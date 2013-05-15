FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2013 / 5:07 PM / in 4 years

Changi Airport sells stake in Italy's Gemina-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Changi Airport Group has sold its 8.36 percent stake in Italy’s Gemina at 1.43 euros per share, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

Gemina, the company that owns Rome airport operator ADR, is set to merge with Italian motorway group Atlantia to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America.

Shares in Gemina fell 1.48 percent on Wednesday to close at 1.471 euros on Milan’s stock exchange. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Paola Arosio and)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
