Italy's Gemina denies report of merger with Atlantia
July 19, 2012 / 7:12 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Gemina denies report of merger with Atlantia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Gemina , which controls Rome’s two airports, said on Thursday a report it is mull ling a merger with highways group Atlantia is untrue.

“The report is baseless,” said Gemina in a statement.

Both Gemina and Atlantia, which also denied any merger plan in a statement, are indirectly controlled by Italy’s Benetton family.

Italian weekly Il Mondo will run a cover story on Friday saying that the Benetton is considering whether to merge Gemina and Atlantia, Corriere reported on Thursday. The decision depends on whether the government raises tariffs for airport services.

Gilberto Benetton said in a newspaper interview on June 24 he is ready to invest 12 billion euros ($14.72 billion) in AdR, the unit that controls the two Rome airports, if the dispute over the tariff increase is resolved. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

