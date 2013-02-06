FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gemina starts analysis of Atlantia merger- slides
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 5 years

Gemina starts analysis of Atlantia merger- slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italian airports holding Gemina said it has started “an analysis of industrial, operating and financial merits” of a possible merger with motorway group Atlantia.

“Relevant analyses are expected to be completed by mid-March 2012,” the company said in a slide presentation posted on its website.

Gemina is holding a conference call with analysts to discuss its 2013-2016 business plan on Wednesday, as well as the possible merger with Atlantia.

Atlantia plans to make a paper-only offer for airport group Gemina to avoid an increase in its 10 billion euro debt. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.