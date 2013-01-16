FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Gemina shares rise on Atlantia tie-up talk
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2013 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Gemina shares rise on Atlantia tie-up talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian holding Germina , which controls Rome airport operator ADR, rose more than 6 percent in early trading on Wednesday, with brokers citing benefits from a potential tie-up with motorway group Atlantia.

“We reiterate our positive stance on Atlantia and Gemina ahead of their potential integration,” Barclays said in a note, raising its target price on Gemina to 1.4 euros from 1.1 euros.

The two companies, both controlled by the Benetton family’s holding Sintonia, are in talks to merge.

Barclays also raised it Atlantia price target to 17 euros from from 15.5 euros. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.