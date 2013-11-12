Italy's Toti places 8.2 pct of Gemina for 204 mln euros

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Silvano Toti has sold 8.2 percent of Rome airport operator Gemina to institutional investors for about 204 million euros ($274 million), bookrunner UniCredit said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sale was done through an accelerated bookbuilding that priced Gemina shares at 1.69 euros each versus Monday’s closing price of 1.78 euros.

The remaining 3.4 percent of Gemina held by Toti is subject to a lock-up of 45 days.

Holding group Gemina runs Rome’s airports and is merging with motorway group Atlantia, with the tie-up expected to be completed by December. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Louise Ireland)