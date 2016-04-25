FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

Czech lender GE Money Bank sets IPO price range, to change name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - GE Money Bank has set the price range for its initial public offering at 68-85 crowns per share, the Czech lender said on Monday, valuing the whole company at 34.75-43.43 billion Czech crowns ($1.45-1.81 billion).

GE Money said the final pricing was expected to be announced on or around May 5.

The bank will offer 260.61 million existing shares, representing a 51 percent stake in the company, GE Money said.

It said the offer would incorporate up to 15 percent of the firm in an over-allotment option exercisable within 30 days starting on the first day of trading in the shares on the Prague Stock Exchange.

The bank also said it would change its name and brand to MONETA Money Bank.

$1 = 24.0370 Czech crowns Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
