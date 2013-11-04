German car parts firm SHW's owner to sell 58 pct stake

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Nordwind Capital aims to sell its 58.3 percent stake in German car parts supplier SHW AG via a market placing, it said on Monday, with the stake worth around 145 million euros ($196 million) before the news.

The Nordwind investment vehicle SHW Holding LP will sell up to 3.4 million shares to institutional investors via an accelerated book-building process, Nordwind said.

“This represents SHW Holding LP’s entire shareholding in the company (approximately 58.3 percent of the share capital),” said Nordwind Capital in a statement.

This would lift the company’s free float to 100 percent since the three biggest shareholders after Nordwind, which includes Norway’s central bank Norges Bank in its role as a sovereign wealth manager, each own less than 4 percent.

The book-building will commence immediately and will be managed by Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank as joint bookrunners, the company added.

Typically a share sale via an accelerated book-building is completed by the following day after an announcement.

Shares of SHW AG dropped 6.8 percent to 40.07 euros in late floor trading on the news. Shares traded on the Xetra electronic platform closed several hours earlier down 1.8 percent at 42.32 euros.

SHW AG manufactures oil pumps, engine components and brake discs for the automotive industry and posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 33.9 million euros on revenue of 325 million last year.

Late last month it forecast sales of 352-362 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of 35-38 million. ($1=0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Greg Mahlich)