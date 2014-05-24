FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GenCorp investigating engine failure in testing
May 24, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

GenCorp investigating engine failure in testing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 23 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne, a unit of GenCorp, said on Friday it was investigating the failure of one of its AJ26 rocket engines during “hot-fire” testing Thursday at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

Jessica Pieczonka, a spokeswoman for the company, said the engine suffered an “anomaly” during testing at the center, without elaborating, but no one was injured.

She said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the problem, but gave no further information.

Aerojet said its AJ26 engines are used in the Antares rocket built by Orbital Sciences Corp.

The AJ26 engine is a staged-combustion, oxygen kerosene engine that was originally known as the NK-33 engine designed to launch the N1 Russian Rocket on missions to the moon. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
