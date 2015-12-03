FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gene summit organizers urge caution on human gene editing
#Healthcare
December 3, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Gene summit organizers urge caution on human gene editing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Scientists and ethicists gathered at an international summit said it would be irresponsible to use gene editing technology in human embryos until safety and efficacy issues are resolved.

The statement from the organizing committee for the International Summit on Human Gene Editing comes amid a growing debate over the use of powerful new gene editing tools in human eggs, sperm and embryos, which have the power to change the DNA of unborn children. (bit.ly/1QWLlS8) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

