FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genel appoints J.P. Morgan banker as new CFO
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Genel appoints J.P. Morgan banker as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Genel Energy’s Chief Financial Officer Julian Metherell is to leave the company on April 21 and J.P. Morgan investment banker Ben Monaghan is to replace him, the company said on Monday.

Monaghan, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa oil and gas investment banking at J.P. Morgan, will join the Iraqi-Kurdistan focused oil producer prior to Metherell’s departure, Genel said.

He has worked in J.P. Morgan’s oil and gas team for twenty years and has been involved in a series of large mergers and acquisitions deals and debt and equity capital fundraisings in the sector, Genel said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.