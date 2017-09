April 25 (Reuters) - Genel Energy

* Intention to issue $400m senior unsecured bonds

* Net proceeds from bonds shall be employed towards a combination of field development costs as well as general corporate purposes

* Interest rate, issue price and other terms will be determined at time of pricing of issue

* DNB Markets and Pareto Securities have been appointed joint lead managers and bookrunners for contemplated transaction