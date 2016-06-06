FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genentech, OSI to pay $67 mln over drug claims -U.S. Justice Dept
June 6, 2016

Genentech, OSI to pay $67 mln over drug claims -U.S. Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies Genentech and OSI Pharmaceuticals LLC will pay $67 million to resolve allegations they made misleading statements about the effectiveness of the drug Tarceva to treat lung cancer, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

San Francisco-based Genentech and Farmingdale, New York-based OSI Pharmaceuticals co-promoted Tarceva and allegedly made misleading representations to physicians and other healthcare providers about the effectiveness of the drug to treat non-small cell lung cancer, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

