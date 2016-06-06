FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genentech, OSI to pay $67 mln over drug claims - U.S. Justice Dept
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 6, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

Genentech, OSI to pay $67 mln over drug claims - U.S. Justice Dept

Eric Beech, Narottam Medhora

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies Genentech and OSI Pharmaceuticals LLC will pay $67 million to resolve allegations they made misleading statements about the effectiveness of lung cancer drug Tarceva, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The claims alleged that between 2006 and 2011, the companies misrepresented the effectiveness of Tarceva to physicians and other healthcare providers to treat certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, the department said in a statement.

As a part of the settlement, the federal government will get $62.6 million and state Medicaid programs will get $4.4 million.

Medicaid is the joint U.S. federal-state healthcare program for the poor.

“We believe our Tarceva promotional communications and practices were and are entirely proper and in compliance with the law,” said Holli Kolkey, a spokeswoman for Genentech, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG.

Kolkey added that the settlement allows the company to avoid civil litigation.

Astellas Pharma Inc, which bought U.S. biotech OSI Pharmaceuticals for $4 billion in cash in 2010, said that it had decided to resolve the matter expeditiously, and noted that the alleged conduct preceded the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.