Liberty Interactive to buy General Communication for $1.12 bln

April 4 (Reuters) - Liberty Interactive Corp said on Tuesday it would buy Alaska-based telecoms firm General Communication Inc for $1.12 billion.

Liberty Interactive will pay $32.50 per General Communication share, representing a premium of 58.1 percent to the stock's close on Monday.

General Communication provides residential and business telecommunications services in Alaska.

Liberty Interactive owns interests in companies that are primarily engaged in video and digital commerce industries. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)