FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Dynamics says still focused on govt cybersecurity business
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

General Dynamics says still focused on govt cybersecurity business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp on Tuesday said it remained focused on its core cybersecurity business of serving government agencies and that its sale of Fidelis Cybersecurity Solutions was aimed at trimming a non-core business.

General Dynamics spokeswoman Lucy Ryan said Fidelis had doubled in size since General Dynamics acquired it in 2012 but that it served a commercial customer base, not in the company’s core area.

Nadia Short, vice president and general manager for General Dynamics’ cyber business, said the company was focused on helping government agencies defend and protect their networks.

“We have a comprehensive and robust government-focused cybersecurity portfolio. And we are continuing to invest resources in technology development to ensure we deliver resilient, relevant and innovative solutions that support mission needs,” Short said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.