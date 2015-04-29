FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Dynamics says Q1 results 'nicely' ahead of expectations
April 29, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

General Dynamics says Q1 results 'nicely' ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp said its first quarter results were “nicely” ahead of the expectations that shaped its full-year earnings guidance, but it would not update its guidance until the end of the second quarter.

“We’re off to a very good start to the year, nicely ahead of our expectations,” Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts during an earnings call. “We’re ahead of the operating plan upon which our guidance was based. We will work to consolidate our improvements and continue to outperform.”

Novakovic said about $0.05 of the company’s $2.14 earnings per share for the first quarter, which beat analysts’ estimates by $0.20, was due to a lower-than-projected tax rate of 29 percent for the quarter.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

