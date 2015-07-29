FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-General Dynamics beats Q2 profit estimates, spikes full year target
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-General Dynamics beats Q2 profit estimates, spikes full year target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-earlier profit comparisons in second paragraph to net income instead of earnings from continuing operations)

July 29 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp, maker of ships, tanks and business jets, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenues, citing growth in all four business segments, and sharply raised its outlook for full-year earnings.

The company reported net profit of $752 million, or $2.27 a share, for the second quarter, up from $541 million, or $1.58 a share a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.5 percent to $7.88 billion from $7.47 billion a year earlier. It said full year earnings per share were now expected to reach $8.70 to $8.80, up from an earlier forecast of $8.05 to $8.10.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast second quarter earnings of $678.65 million or $2.06 per share, on $7.68 billion in revenues.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.