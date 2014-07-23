FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Dynamics profit falls 15.5 pct on charge
July 23, 2014

General Dynamics profit falls 15.5 pct on charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, reported a 15.5 percent fall in quarterly income as it took a charge of $105 million related to the sale of a business.

The company’s net income fell to $541 million, or $1.58 per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $640 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the charge, income from continuing operations rose 1 percent to $646 million, or $1.88 per share. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

