General Dynamics profit rises 4.6 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp, the maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and naval ships, reported a 4.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its unit that provides cyber security systems to the U.S. government.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $767 million, or $2.48 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2, from $733 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined 3.3 percent to $7.73 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)